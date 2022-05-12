Denmark Road construction resumes Monday
Denmark Road traffic will be restricted to one lane starting Monday, as construction will begin on the causeway, the City of Danville announced.
The construction is part of the Denmark and Old Ottawa Road Improvement Project.
Traffic signals will be in place and the lane restriction is expected to last for a month or longer. Roadway improvements are expected to be complete in July.
Motorists should use caution around the work zone and choose an alternate route to avoid delays.
For more information, contact Eric Childers, Assistant City Engineer, at 217-431-2259.
Human Relations Commission meeting canceled
The 6 p.m. Human Relations Commission meeting scheduled for Monday at City Hall has been canceled.
For more information, contact Human Relations Commission Administrator Sandra Finch at 217-431-2280.
‘College for Kids’ registration opens
Danville Area Community College’s Community Education department has opened registration for the summer camps offered this year.
Camps offered include: Jaguar Basketball Camp, Sports Media Camp, Minecraft, eSports Action, Video Game Development (3 levels which must be taken in sequence), Welding (levels I and II must be taken in sequence) I Love Stem!, Art Studio 101, Explore Pottery, DACC Master Baker, YouTube Star, Shining Star, First Gig Rock Camp, DJ Mix-a-Lot and Music Producer. Camp ages vary from 8-18.
For a complete listing of classes with course description visit www.dacccommunityed.coursestorm.com.
To register, or for more information, call 217-554-1667 or email commed@dacc.edu.
The Community Education Office is located on the DACC Campus in the Clock Tower Center Room 106, 2000 E. Main St., Danville.
Classes are filled on a first-come first-served basis. Early registration is encouraged.
Fundraiser to benefit library
The Westville Public Library will host a fundraiser at Monical’s Pizza in Tilton on Tuesday, May 24.
Fliers are available for pickup at the library, 233 S. State St., Westville.
Those with fliers can take them to the restaurant on May 24, and 20 percent of the bill will be donated to the library.
People who order for carryout or delivery that day are encouraged to mention the flier as well.
For more information, call the library at 217-267-3170.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.