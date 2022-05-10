Church to help with laundry
Mosaic City Church will pay for all laundry services at Starcrest Cleaners on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The laundromat is located at 100 W. Fairchild St. in Danville.
Pastor LeStan Hoskins said he wants to help people in practical ways.
The church recently gifted people with gas cards to help ease minds with the hike in gas prices.
DACC to host car show
The 14th Annual Car and Truck Show will be held in the Technology Center parking lot at Danville Area Community College on Saturday, May 28.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. for a $10 fee. Trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m.
The show is open to all makes and models of cars and trucks.
Spectators will be able to attend for free.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 entries. Additional award categories include: top 25 cars, top 20 trucks, top five youth (16-21) and DACC students’ choice.
The event will be held rain or shine, with food, music and prizes.
For more information, call the DACC Automotive Department at 217-443-8825 or the Central Illinois Mustang Club at 217-442-7535.
Grand Ole Opry singer coming to Fairmount
Daryl Mosley, singer, songwriter and storyteller, is performing at Faith Church, 107 E. Vance St., Fairmount, on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Mosley has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and Bluebird Café, as well as toured the country for more than 30 years.
The concert is free to the public, though any donations will be accepted.
For more information, contact Patty Lindley at 502-262-0428.
