Transportation Committee to meet Tuesday
The Vermilion County Transportation Committee will meet on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. prior to the Vermilion County Board meeting.
The meeting will be conducted at the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion Street, second floor.
If you would like to join this meeting via ZOOM, the connecting information is: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84462404556; Meeting ID: 844 6240 4556; 312 626 6799.
YPN group to meet Wednesday
On Wednesday, March 9, join the Young Professionals Network for lunch from Vermilion County’s newest catering company, Mimi’s Kitchen.
Speakers include Ashton Greer from the City of Danville and Earle Steiner from the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Danville Area Community College.
The meeting will take place at the Masonic Temple, 109 North Str. in Danville. It begins at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $15. Vermilion Advantage will invoice attendees.
Late start classes begin March 14
It’s not too late to register for spring classes at Danville Area Community College. The Spring 2022 late start classes begin March 14.
DACC will be offering in-person and online late start classes.
An enrollee can take $600 off full-time tuition for these classes. Some restrictions apply. Discounts are non-refundable.
For more information visit DACC’s Admissions/Registration or Advisement & Counseling offices, call 217-443-3222 (DACC), or check out the course schedules at www.dacc.edu/schedules.
Native advances with state chamber
Laurie Silvey is now Vice President for Business Services and President for Center for Business Management with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce.
Silvey is responsible for producing the chamber’s events, webinars, and seminars, which have been greatly impacted by COVID-19. She continues to try new things and create new topics to provide value to members and non-member. She is also tasked this year with launching a number of non-dues revenue programs.
Silvey will continue her work in support of the Illinois Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), an organization she has been active with for many years. She is the current Illinois State Chair and is in her second term as Employer Representative on the ESGR National Board of Directors.
Silvey grew up in Catlin and now resides in Athens with her husband, Todd, and their bull terrier, Fiona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.