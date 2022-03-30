DACC registration begins Monday
Registration for Summer and Fall 2022 classes at Danville Area Community College begins Monday, April 4.
Appointments with Advising & Counseling can be made now by calling 217-443-8750 or visit www.dacc.edu/aac to schedule an advisement appointment. Advisement appointments can be in-person, via Zoom, or over the phone.
Early Summer 2022 term begins May 23 and Regular Summer 2022 session begins June 13. The Fall 2022 term begins August 22.
For more information visit DACC’s Admissions/Registration or Advisement & Counseling offices, call 217-443-3222 (DACC) or checkout out the course schedules at www.dacc.edu/schedules.
Nurse alumni meeting to take place
The Lakeview Nurses Alumni will meet at noon on Friday, April 8, at Lakeview College of Nursing, 903 N. Logan Ave.
Following a luncheon provided by the college, discussions about the year’s plans and mail outs will be prepared.
For more information, call Bev Pippenger at 217-354-4630.
Job fair happening in May
Danville Area Community College, The American Job Center and Vermilion County Works have teamed up to host a drive through job fair May 3 and May 4.
The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days in the DACC front parking lot.
The May 3 job fair will have employers from the manufacturing industry, warehouse industry and union trades, and the May 4 fair will have employers from the healthcare field, hospitality field and staffing agencies.
Rain dates for this two-day job fair have been scheduled for May 10 and May 11.
Local author to sign books
Local author Norma Hawkins will be at the Westville Public Library to sign copies of her book, “Remember,” on April 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hawkins used to teach English at Westville Junior High School. She taught for 28 years.
Her book is a compilation of some of her essays and poems written primarily about things she has witnessed and people she knows.
Everyone is welcome to attend this free event to meet the author. For more information, call the library at 217-267-3170.
