Lane closure starts Friday
The City of Danville has rescheduled the temporary lane closure on Denmark Road to begin Friday.
A contractor will be clearing trees and brush along the Lake Vermilion causeway starting at approximately 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. The work is expected to take three working days, and is scheduled to be completed on Tuesday, March 8.
Roadway signage will be in place and flaggers will direct traffic in both directions during the closure. Motorists should use caution around the work zone.
For more information, contact Eric Childers, Assistant City Engineer, at 217-431-2259.
Legion kitchen set to reopen
The American Legion Post #210 will have its kitchen open Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Menu options include hamburgers, tenderloin and fish, as well as other options.
Dinner is open to the public and people are encouraged to check out the new windows in the building.
Culver’s partners with DHS group
On March 15, Culver’s of Danville, 3210 N. Vermilion St., will donate a portion of its sales to raise funds for Danville High School’s National Honor Society between 5-8 p.m.
The DHS National Honor Society wants to generate funds to buy graduating attire for seniors and supplies for future events.
“We’re proud to call Danville home and doing our part to help just feels right,” said Jeff Eddy. “We strive to make a difference in the community we share with so many others, and working with DHS National Honor Society allows us to help support individuals and families in our area.”
Food distribution in Ridge Farm
The Eastern Illinois Foodbank is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be at Ward Park in Ridge Farm on March 26 from 9:30–10:30 a.m. and is open to residents of Vermilion County. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line. Income guidelines willbe observed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.