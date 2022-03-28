Art class set for Saturday
The Danville Art League will host a portrait class on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with lunch provided, at 320 N. Franklin St.
The class, instructed by Kolleen Asaad, is limited to 12 participants and the cost is $55 each.
Participants will need to bring a photo they have taken of the subject. The art league recommends bringing an 8 inch by 10 inch print of the photo.
Participants will be using pastels to create their portraits, and the pastel sets will be available for purchase at the end of the day.
For more information, call the Danville Art League at 217-442-9264.
DACC offering ‘a la carte’ training
Danville Area Community College’s corporate education department is offering various virtual training sessions for Microsoft Excel, led by Brent Jones.
Training modules offered include information on entering data, formatting and tables; ranges, references, formulas and printing; functions formulas and charts; complex charting, analysis and forecasting; database tables and analysis and solving; and pivot table and pivot chart.
Classes are offered on different days and are $49 each. Each class is from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on the days they are offered.
To register, email b.woodworth@dacc.edu or call 217-443-8779.
Road closure begins Friday
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced that the road on Indiana 26 between U.S. 41 and County Road 125 West will close on after Friday.
The road is scheduled to reopen June 22, but in the meantime, access will be available for residences and businesses in the area.
The official detour will use U.S. 41, Indiana 352 and Indiana 55 before getting back to Indiana 26.
Milestone Contractors L.P. was awarded the $18.1 million contract. The project will resurface and widen the lanes to 12 feet, address drainage concerns and improve access to be more Americans with Disabilities Act friendly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.