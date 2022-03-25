Gas card giveaway to help community
Mosaic City Church will be passing out $25 gas cards at Garfield Park on April 9.
Pastor LeStan Hoskins said due to the rise in gas prices, the church wants to help meet the needs of the community in a practical way.
Hoskins said there will be about 100 gift cards given to those in need.
Church fundraiser at Culver’s
The Danville Culver’s will host a fundraising event for Cornerstone Christian Church on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the restaurant.
Any one dining in or driving through will participate, as a portion of each purchase made during the three-hour window will be donated to the church.
General Manager Tyler Vodacek said as a team, Culver’s strives to make a difference in the community, and hosting fundraisers such as this one allows them to do so.
Concert set for Mother’s Day weekend
The Danville Barbershop Chorus will perform at 3 p.m. on May 7 at the Fischer Theatre.
The concert will be a “Beatles Barbershop Concert” with special guests: The Other Guys from the University of Illinois.
Tickets can be purchased on the Fischer Theatre’s website: https://atthefischer.com
