Forklift training set at DACC
Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is offering New Driver Forklift Training on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Bremer Conference Center.
This class provides training to keep employees and workplace in compliance with OSHA’s forklift safety standard. The program gives details on the powered industrial truck, from the way it’s constructed to the way it works. It will help your operators understand the factors that affect forklift balance and maneuverability. It covers both the classroom instruction and driving, making safety the top priority. Participants will be provided a certificate of completion to present to employer.
Participants must be at least 18 years old. Dress for outdoor forklift driving (long pants, closed toe shoes, etc.)
Registration fee is $150 per person. Refreshments will be provided. Call 217-443-8779 to reserve your seat, or email Brittany Woodworth at bwoodworth@dacc.edu.
DATS Technical Committee meeting April 1st
The Danville Area Transportation Study Technical Committee will meet April 1. The meeting will be held via Zoom at 10:30 a.m.
To join the Zoom meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/97709502259?pwd=dmpWMG4xSTdPQVM1eWtxT3BselhMQT09
The meeting ID: 977 0950 2259; Passcode: 182047
Writing contest at Hoopeston library
To celebrate National Library Week, Hoopeston Public Library is conducting a “Six Word Story Contest” for kids (third grade and up), teens and adults. The number of prizes will be based on the number of entries.
Here are the guidelines:
• A six-word story should provide a movement of conflict, action and resolution that gives the sense of a complete story transpiring in a moment’s reading.
• Limit of two stories per contestant.
• Entries must be received at the library by Thursday, April 1. By entering, you give the library the right to post your story in the library and on social media.
Submit stories in person; by email to joann@hooplib.org or send a Facebook message. Please include your full name, age/grade (if under 18) and a contact phone number or email address.
Entries can be dropped off at the library, 110 N. 4th St., Hoopeston. Include name and contact info.
