Support groups beginning Friday
Family Church at Holiday Hills will begin its support groups for those struggling with mental health.
The two groups – Living Grace and Family Grace – will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Living Grace is a group for individuals who experience mental health challenges, and Family Grace is the group for family members with the same challenges.
Both groups are 16 weeks long, offer a sense of community to participants and share a meal once a month.
The church is located at 1700 N. Bowman Ave.
For more information, call or text 217-597-3893 or 217-597-1906.
Library to host local author book signing
Local author Norma A. Hawkins will be at the Danville Public Library to sign copies of her book, “Remember,” on April 5 at 3 p.m.
Hawkins will also be reading some of her poetry from her book, which will be available for purchase at the event.
Published in late 2021, “Remember” is full of poems and essays written over the course of Hawkins’ life thus far.
Hawkins is a former English teacher at Westville High School.
For more information, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org or call 217-477-5220.
Tech Day at Library
The Hoopeston Public Library will be hosting a technology day on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Local computer experts Jim Eyrich and Jeff Wise will be available to answer questions regarding cell phones, tablets, laptops or other electronic devices.
No appointments are needed to attend.
Those attending are asked to bring devices fully charged, as well as any passwords or login information needed.
