Business group offers scholarships
The Business Women’s Group is now accepting applications for scholarships to be awarded in May.
Three $1000 scholarships will be awarded. Any female high school senior in Vermilion County can apply.
Application forms and instructions have been sent to all high school guidance counselors in the county. Please check with them at the school you are attending.
Applications must be received by April 9. They can be mailed to Cecilia Padfield, 334 Concord Drive, Danville, Illinois, 61832.
For more information, contact Barbara Bailey, the scholarship committee co-chairman, at 217-446-0234.
Holocaust exhibit moves to DACC
“The Auschwitz Experience in the Art of Prisoners” exhibit will be moving from the Vermilion County Museum to the DACC Library.
The exhibit will open at DACC on April 4 at 11 a.m.
The exhibit, which premiered for the first time in the U.S. at the Vermilion County Museum, is described as “a powerful illustration of the horrific experience of the prisoners of Auschwitz during the Holocaust.”
The exhibit is on loan from the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum in Oswiecim, Poland.
Refreshments will be served courtesy of DACC Culinary Arts.
RSVP to the event by emailing library@dacc.edu or calling Kathy Hantz and 217-443-8733.
DHS student wins scholarship
Danville High School student Kyra Dudley has been named a National Dell Scholar.
The scholarship awards Dudley $20,000 toward college expenses, additional stipends for books, a computer and a support system feared toward success in college and her future career.
Danville District 118 Superintendent Alicia Geddis and Danville High School Principal Tracy Cherry were “thrilled” to announce Dudley as one of the recipients of the competitive scholarship, as this scholarship is only award to 500 seniors across the country.
Dudley is a senior AVID student at Danville High school.
