Quick to speak to Lions Club
The Danville Lions Club will meet at noon on Thursday, March 24, at Spanky’s Banquet Hall.
The banquet hall is located at 409 E. Main St.
Doug Quick will be the main speaker at this meeting. He is expected to talk about media in Vermilion County.
Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting.
Quartet to play at church
The Allen Quartet will perform at the Bismarck Church of Christ on Sunday, March 27, starting at 6:30 p.m.
The church is located at 100 Maiden Lane in Bismarck.
The quartet will perform “a ministry with southern gospel music.” Everyone is welcome to attend.
Pop-up market to welcome spring
More than 20 vendors will be at the Red Tail Ranch pop-up market in Chrisman Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The market will be located at The Mill at Sugar Grove, 23065 E. 1625 N. Rd. in Chrisman.
There is a door charge of $2 per person, and there will be a drawing for more than $500 in prizes.
Vendors will have a variety of items for purchase, including vintage, homemade, repurposed, antiques, crafts, décor, boutique and other art.
Cemetery cleanup scheduled, volunteers needed
Decorations will be removed from the Woodlawn Cemetery in Indianola during a work day planned for Saturday, April 2, beginning at 9 a.m.
Those who would like to save their decorations are asked to remove them prior to the date of the cleanup.
Volunteers are also welcome to pick up branches around the cemetery, as well as level and seed graves.
No registration is needed to help; volunteers can show up and start working.
For more information, call 217-284-3480.
