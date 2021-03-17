Local residents earn degrees from WGU
Four local residents have earned degrees from Western Governors University (WGU).
Receiving degrees were:
• Kirsten Rusher of Catlin received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
• April Crawley of Danville received a Master of Science, Nursing-Education (RN to MSN).
• Jenna Miles of Potomac received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
• Nicole Sollars of Westville received a Master of Business Administration.
WGU has recognized 14,146 undergraduate and 15,640 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since July 2, 2020. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was 2 years, 3 months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was 1 year, 4 months. The average age for those who graduated is 37 years old.
Correctional Center names Employees of the Month
Correctional Sergeant Greg Ellison and Correctional Officer Daniel Talbott were named Employees of the Month for March at the Danville Correctional Center.
Ellison has been with the correctional center since 1999. Talbott has been at the center since 2012. Both are assigned to the walk on the 7-3 shift. Center officials said that both have gone above and beyond to help the facility operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were cited for their efforts at day-to-day tasks and have exhibited professionalism, dedication, teamwork and commitment to excellence.
