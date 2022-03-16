Lions Club to host Chili Day
The Danville Lions Club’s annual Chili Day fundraiser will be held on Monday, March 28, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church.
Tickets are on sale for $6.00. Tickets also will be available for purchase at the church during the event.
For the second year in a row, Chili Day is a drive-through/carry-out only event.
The Danville Lions use proceeds from this event to purchase eyeglasses and hearing aids for needy community residents, as well as other local causes.
Bar Association accepting applications for scholarships
The Vermilion County Bar Association is accepting applications for a $750 scholarship to be awarded in May. Two of these scholarships will be granted.
Eligibility includes being a Vermilion County resident, seeking assistance in any undergraduate or law degree program and a 3.0 grade point average.
Applications must include a letter of recommendation by the applicant’s teacher or instructor, as well as a personal statement indicating the applicant’s community involvement and why the applicant believes they would be a good scholarship recipient.
Application requests and supporting documents can be addressed to Jerry Davis, Chairman of the Scholarship Committee at the Vermilion County Bar Association Scholarship. The information can be sent to P.O. Box 344, Danville, Ill. 61834-0344.
Applications must be received no later than April 15, 2022.
Festa Italiana opens Saturday
An Italian celebration will be held at the Masonic Temple on Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m.
Tickets to celebrate the feast of St. Joseph are $50 and can be purchased online at feastofstjoseph.net, or in person at Mimi’s Kitchen & Catering or Vermilion River Beer Company.
Each ticket sold will also provide the same Italian meal and experience on Sunday for someone in need from the Women’s Shelter and the Danville Rescue Mission.
Interested volunteers and sponsors can contact Peter Blackmon at 217-260-4548.
