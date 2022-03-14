Art League offers carving display
The Kickapoo Karvers will have carvings on display in the Danville Art League’s gallery through April 28.
A reception and demonstration will be Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. The carvers will be on hand to offer a soap carving seminar open to children of all ages, tools will be available to use.
Refreshments will be served. The league is open to the public Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, and by appointment. Please call the Art League to schedule a visit.
For more information, please call the Art League at (217) 442-9264.
The Art League is located at 320 N. Franklin Street in Danville.
Entertainers set for celebration
The Westville Lions Club has announced special entertainment for the 111th Westville Labor Day Celebration in Zamberletti Park.
Coming to Westville on Sept. 3 is a Platinum-selling band of brothers who is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut Country album and since their debut at Country radio, Parmalee has earned nearly 500 million on-demand streams. They will be joined by the Central Illinois’ based group NATU Band.
The Labor Day Celebration is packed with events for the entire family. New this year is Conner Family Amusements with a giant carnival with rides and games for all ages. There will be vendors and food options as well as a gigantic fireworks display in the park on Sunday evening.
Monday — Labor Day — will be host to the longest-running Labor Day Parade in downstate Illinois.
Details on all events will be available soon. Gates for the concert will start at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Entry into the concert is free, but tickets for the party pit (section closest to the stage) are on sale now. Party pit tickets and event details can be found at www.westvillelionsclub.net.
School board meets today
The Oakwood Community Unit School District No. 76 board will meet in regular session today at 5:30 p.m. in the district office board room.
The meeting will be audio cast at: meet.google.com/jno-kmfp-nsd.
The meeting will include a public participation period at the beginning of the meeting.
Regular reports will be heard form various departments in the district.
A number of position assignments and reassignments will be acted upon.
There will be an executive session (closed to the public) for discussion of personnel issues.
