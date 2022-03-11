VFW hosts treasure hunters
The Danville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 728 at 8 Pine St. will host Lincoln Land Treasure Hunters on Wednesday through Saturday. The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Everyone is welcome to buy, sell or trade precious metals, coins and antiques.
Bring the family and browse the treasures. Cash dollars can be received for your treasures.
Yard waste stickers on sale
The City of Danville Yard Waste Division of Public Works has announced that 2022 Yard Waste Stickers are available for purchase.
The cost per sticker is $40. A yard waste sticker is required for each toter used for yard waste. Stickers are available for purchase in person or by phone (with debit or credit cards (processing fee will be charged).
Stickers are available for purchase at the public works facility, 1155 E. Voorhees St. (former Ameren Building across from Bob’s Market). Business hours are
Monday–Thursday (closed on Friday) 7:30 a.m.- noon and 1-4 p.m.
Stickers will not be sold at City Hall.
Yard waste collections will begin on April 4. Visit the city’s website at cityofdanville.org for more information or call the public works department at 217-431-2288.
County committee meets on Monday
The Vermilion County Special Finance and Personnel Committee qill meeting Monday at 5 p.m.
This meeting will be at the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.), second floor.
The Village Board of Oakwood will meet on Monday at 6:30 in Village Hall.
In addition to regular monthly reports, the board will receive information about equipment, park improvements, the parking lot, storm sewer project and other topics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.