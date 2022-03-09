Salvation Army helps local families
The Salvation Army is responding to meet the needs of hungry families and neighbors right here in Danville.
Inflation is impacting so many local people and forcing hard choices between food and other critical needs.
Families have recently been one of the fastest-growing segments of the homeless population, often having to choose between food and other necessities such as rent or utilities.
That’s why The Salvation Army’s food assistance program is so critical. “Our goal is to help provide assistance to meet human needs such as food for families, the elderly, and hungry men and women,” says Major Jason Pollom.
To help support The Salvation Army, donations can be gifted online at sadanville.org or mailed to The Salvation Army at 855 E. Fairchild St., Danville, 61832.
If you or someone you know needs help, call (217) 442-5911.
Step-Up meeting set for Friday
Vermilion Advantage has announced a “Step-Up initiative” meeting at 8 a.m. on Friday at the Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees St. in Danville.
There will be a lot of information about initiatives going on around Vermilion County and especially the New Mental Health and HealthCare facility being planned by Southern Illinois HealthCare Foundation to be built in Danville.
There will be approximately 150 members that will break out into three groups after the meeting.
Board to hear about DACC audit
The Board of Trustees of Community College No. 507, counties of Vermilion, Edgar, Iroquois, Champaign and Ford, will meet with College Auditors, the firm of Wipfli, LLC, at 10 a.m. on Monday in the Board Room, Vermilion Hall 302, at Danville Area Community College, 2000 E. Main St. in Danville.
The audtors will make a presentation concerning the audit conducted for the past year at DACC.
Culver’s raising funds for Fair
Culver’s of Danville, located at 3210 N. Vermilion St., will donate a portion of its sales on March 16 to raise funds for Vermilion County Fair and Expo between 5-8 p.m.
Vermilion County Fair and Expo’s mission is to educate the youth about agriculture to help support the community growth. The group wants to raise the money to build new animal livestock barns.
“We’re proud to call Danville home and doing our part to help just feels right,” said Tyler Vodacek. “We strive to make a difference in the community we share with so many others, and working with Vermilion County Fair and Expo allows us to help support individuals and families in our area.”
