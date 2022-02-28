Cleanup set for Wednesday
Keep Vermilion County Beautiful will be doing a cleanup on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. until dark, or when finished.
The group will be cleaning up Hazel Street from Williams to English prior to the City of Danville Glow Run scheduled for this Friday evening.
Volunteers are asked to meet at the corner of East Fairchild Street and North Hazel Street.
Building Authority meets Wednesday
The meeting of the Vermilion County Metropolitan Exposition Auditorium & Office Building Authority has been rescheduled to Wednesday.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Room 127 at Palmer Arena in Danville.
Food giveaway set for March 19
Eastern Illinois Foodbank is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The local distribution will be at Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., Danville on March 19 from 9:30–11 a.m. It will be open to residents of Vermilion County. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line. Income guidelines will be observed.
Seniors group to meet March 15
Keenagers, the Bismarck community seniors group, will meet for lunch on Tuesday, March 15, at 11:30 a.m. at Bismarck First Church of Christ, 100 Maiden Lane in Bismarck.
Larry Moss, president of Newell Township Historical Society, will present a program about the Myersville community. This is a pot-luck lunch. Bring your own table service. Drinks will be furnished. All seniors in the Bismarck area are invited. For more information, call Jerry at 217-446-8078 or Betty at 217-759-7517.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.