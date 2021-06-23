DANVILLE
Our Town to be presented Friday, Saturday at Fischer
Community theater is back in Danville.
The public is invited to a live performance of Our Town this Friday and Saturday, presented by The Fischer Theatre in partnership with Red Mask Players.
Our Town is a 1938 metatheatrical three-act play by American playwright Thornton Wilder which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play tells the story of the fictional American small town of Grover's Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens.
Doors open 30 minutes before each showtime.
There is no set price for admission — freewill donations will be accepted upon entry to benefit The Fischer Theatre and Red Mask Players.
DACC board meets today
The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees will meet in regular session today at 5:30 p.m. in the DACC Board Room, Vermilion Hall, Room 302.
If anyone would like to make a public comment at the meeting, they are asked to send an email to kthurman@dacc.edu before 3 p.m.
The comments will be read during the public comment period at the board meeting.
A person may also call 1-866-906-9888 and enter 8580758# to participate in the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.