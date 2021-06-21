County committee meeting set for today
The Vermilion County Judicial and Rules Committee will meet today at 5 p.m. at the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., second floor.
Among items on the agenda are the juvenile detention center budget for 2022, and the state’s attorney budget for 2022.
There will also be closed executive sessions to deal with personnel issues, salary schedules, setting of prices for property sales or leases and to discuss legal issues.
Hiring events Thursday in Crawfordsville, Frankfort
The Indiana Department of Transportation’s West Central District is hosting hiring events on Thursday in Crawfordsville and Frankfort. The events will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crawfordsville Subdistrict office located at 139 W. 300 North, Crawfordsville, IN 47933, and Frankfort Subdistrict located at 1675 W. S.R. 28, Frankfort, IN 46041.
INDOT is hiring for full-time highway maintenance workers, equipment mechanics, construction project engineers and inspectors along with summer seasonal workers. Recruiters will be on-hand to answer questions and provide more information about each position and other careers within the agency.
Starting pay was recently increased for highway technicians and several other positions to $19 per hour, with opportunities to move up to $20 per hour with a valid commercial driver’s license (CDL).
To learn more, visit INDOTjobs.com or text INDOT Careers to 468311 to receive additional job postings. Registration is not necessary to attend. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.
