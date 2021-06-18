Road closure to last one week
The City of Danville has announced the closure of Robinson Street from Madison Street to Lafayette Street starting on Monday. The closure will be for a storm sewer connection related to the Carle at the Riverfront project and will last through Friday.
City officials urge motorists to use caution around the work zone and follow all detour signage.
For more information, contact Eric Childers, assistant city engineer, at 217-431-2259.
Covington School Board to meet Wednesday
The Covington Community School Corp. board of trustees will meet in special session on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. The meeting will be at the Covington Elementary School Conference Room, 1110 7th St., Covington.
In aligning with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision to require adherence to social distancing and face-covering requirements in schools through June 30, the meeting will be conducted under this guidance for those in attendance.
Effective July 1, the guidance will be allowed to expire, with the COVID-19 situation being continually monitored moving forward.
Due to the COVID–19 pandemic social distancing requirements, the attendance capacity will be limited to 12 individuals. A conference call-in number is provided for those wishing to join via phone conference: 1 910-758-0490 PIN: 368 766 660#.
Foodbank to host distribution
Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St. on July 10, 2021 from 9:30–10:30 a.m. and is open to residents of Vermilion County. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food. This Foodmobile is provided with support from The Hershey Company.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
