DANVILLE
Art & Music Festival this weekend at vineyard
Sleepy Creek Vineyards Art & Music Festival takes place today and Sunday at the vineyard, 8254 E. 1425 North Road. Fairmount. The winery is open from Noon to 6 p.m.
Featured will be up to to 30 vendors, live music and entertainment, and on-site food trucks. Live music today begins at 10:30 a.m. Event hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Orthopedics ‘road show’ travels to Danville
Franciscan Health wants to show you how to overcome hip and knee pain and get back to leading an active, rewarding life..
A free seminar focused on arthritis and hip and knee replacement procedures will be held Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermillion St., Danville. Light refreshments will be served before the session gets under way at 6 p.m.
Leading the discussion is John Meding, M.D. He is a surgeon with Franciscan Physician Network Joint Replacement Surgeons, the practice group affiliated with the internationally recognized Center for Hip & Knee Surgery at Franciscan Health Mooresville, Ind.
To register, call Franciscan Health toll-free at (833) 788-1862 or visit fran.care/JointSeminar.
COVINGTON, IND.
Rummage sale next Saturday at Benson Chapel church
The Benson Chapel Rummage Sale in Covington is planned for Friday, July 30, from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday, July 31, from 8 a.m. until noon.
The event will take place at Benson Chapel United Methodist Church, three miles west of Covington in Indiana 136.
CATLIN
Breakfast at Masonic Lodge today
There will be an all-you-can-eat breakfast at the Catlin Masonic Lodge 285 today 7 to 11 a.m. The menu consists of pancakes, sausage, biscuits, gravy, scrambled eggs, coffee, orange juice and milk. Freewill donations will be accepted. The Lodge is located at 107 N. Sandusky St. in Catlin.
