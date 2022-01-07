Most January chamber events canceled
Vermilion Advantage, in an effort to continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, has canceled all of its events for January or move them to Zoom format.
The one event moved to Zoom will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 26. It is the Business and Networking Luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1p.m. at the David S. Palmer Arena. Enjoy lunch from Jimmy Johns and listen to a presentation from Jenna Wirth as she shares information on the Danville AMBUCS along with local vendors and a great opportunity for networking.
More information will be provided in coming weeks.
Foodbank to conduct local food giveaway
Eastern Illinois Foodbank is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. A local distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School in Danville Jan. 22 from 9:30–11 a.m. and is open to residents of Vermilion County. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line. Income guidelines will apply.
Dollar Tree opening rescheduled
Danville’s newest Dollar Tree in the former Price Less Foods, 501 W. Fairchild St., was scheduled to open on Jan. 6, but due to some issues causing delays, it will now likely open sometime this weekend.
Culver’s partners with Schlarman Senior Class
On Wednesday, Jan. 12, Culver’s of Danville, located at 3210 N. Vermilion St., will donate a portion of its sales to raise funds for the Schlarman Senior Class between 5-8 p.m.
“We’re proud to call Danville home and doing our part to help just feels right,” said Jeff Eddy of Culver’s. “We strive to make a difference in the community we share with so many others, and working with Schlarman Senior Class allows us to help support individuals and families in our area.”
Culver’s support of Schlarman is just part of its dedication to giving back to the community. From Culver’s founders to locally owned and operated restaurants, each franchise partner and team member understands the importance of serving those in need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.