D118 goes remote for rest of week
Danville School District 118 announced Tuesday afternoon it would be pivoting to a full remote schedule for all students for the remainder of this week including Wednesday, Jan. 5, Thursday, Jan. 6 and Friday, Jan. 7.
The surge in COVID-19 cases in the community is affecting the school district and is the cause for the action.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis sent a letter to parents today explaining the situation.
The letter reads:
“Due to the increased number of COVID-19 exposures and positive cases of staff, students, and bus drivers, District 118 will pivot the in-person learning program to a fully remote learning program beginning Wednesday, January 5, 2022, and extending through Friday, January 7, 2022.
“During this fully remote program, our school calendar remains as followed:
“• Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – Fully Remote Learning Day
“• Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Fully Remote Learning Day
“• Friday, January 7, 2022 – Fully Remote Learning Day
“Today, we will offer a prepackaged breakfast and lunch to each student. Teachers and building principals are in classes, working to prepare students for this transition. Principals will share additional information about schedules and expectations later this evening.
“As we obtain additional information about our positivity rates, we will communicate with everyone via social media, the district website, and our local news media.”
D118 board will meet on Friday
Danville School District D118’s board will conduct a special meeting on Friday to take actions on student discipline.
The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. There will be a closed meeting before the board conducts its public portion of the meeting.
Rossville board to meet Jan. 12
The Village of Rossville will conduct its joint review board annual meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 5:45 p.m. in the Rossville Municipal Building, 120 East Attica St.
The board will discuss surplus funds and proposed projects.
Committee to meet in Rossville
The Rossville Police, Health & Safety Committee will meet at the Rossville Municipal Building, 120 East Attica Street, on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 60 p.m.
Among items to be discussed are the proposed ordinance regarding towing derelict vehicles on personal property, and downtown building ordinances.
