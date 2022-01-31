Food giveaway in Danville
Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be at Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., in Danville on Feb. 26 from 9:30–11 a.m. and is open to residents of Vermilion County. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line. Income guidelines apply.
County committee meeting canceled
The Vermilion County Tax & Elections Committee meeting scheduled for today has been canceled.
Please contact the County Board office at 554-6000 with any questions you may have.
Library reopens wit
h ‘grab and go’ policy
Hoopeston Public Library will reopen to the public on today at noon. To help protect patrons and staff, the library is implementing the following procedures:
• Masks are required in the building at all times for all patrons.
• Use of the public computers and the reading areas is limited to 30 minutes per day.
• No inside programs are being scheduled.
• Patrons are asked to make their visits as brief as possible.
Curbside service will still be available for those patrons who desire it. Call 217-283-6711 to arrange pickup of materials.
In anticipation of a potential winter storm hitting the area later this week, the library is also reminding the public that, if weather conditions are severe, the library may be closed for the safety of patrons and staff.
Closings will be posted on the library’s Facebook page, as well as reported to local media. When in doubt, call first. If you get the answering machine, the library is closed.
School board meets in closed session
The Southeast Fountain County School Corp. board of trustees will conduct an executive session (closed to the public) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The purpose of the meeting is billed as discussion of personnel.
The meeting will take place at the Administrative Office Building, 744 E. U.S. 136, Veedersburg.
