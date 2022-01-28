Valentine event next Saturday
The VFW Valentine’s Stop & Shop Event is set for Saturday, Feb. 5.
The event featuring a variety of local vendors will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the VFW, 8 Pine St., in Danville.
For vendor spots, contact Kevin at 217-504-4879. The cost is $25 for a 10 foot by 10 foot space.
The VFW kitchen will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day. A breakfast special of biscuits and gravy, sausage, pancakes, milk and juice will be available.
The lunch special will be tacos and other foods.
City commission meets Tuesday
The Danville Board of Fire and Police Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the mayor’s conference room, Robert E. Jones Municipal Building.
Normal business with reports from the police and fire departments will take place.
A closed executive session will occur toward the end of the agenda for discussion concerning a police officer disciplinary hearing.
Water line breaks hit village
Utility Services of Illinois will be distributing water to Oakwood customers at Village of Oakwood Town Hall located at 100 S. Scott St.
Customers may also go to Culligan Water of Danville located at 107 W. Fairchild Street, where they can get a 3- or 5-gallon jug of water. Customer are asked to limit themselves to one jug per household since supplies are limited.
Customers with questions or concerns during this time, please visit the utility’s website, www.uiwater.com/illinois or contact customer service at 1-800-831-2359.
The recent deep cold weather caused breaks on Thursday in several locations in the Oakwood water system resulting in a service disruption.
Utility Services of Illinois officials say all water department personnel are in the field coordinating repairs to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.
Customers have been notified that a Boil Water Advisory is in effect until further notice, and they have been asked to conserve water, if possible.
