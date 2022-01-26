Community Briefs
DANVILLE
Late Start classes set for spring
Officials at Danville Area Community College say it’s not too late to register for spring classes. The spring 2022 late start classes begin Feb. 14 and March 14.
DACC will be offering in-person and online late start classes.
Enrollees can take $600 off full-time tuition at DACC with some restrictions.
For more information visit DACC’s Admissions/Registration or Advisement & Counseling offices, call 217-443-3222 (DACC). Check the course schedules at www.dacc.edu/schedules.
County committee meeting canceled
The Vermilion County Executive/Legislation Committee meeting scheduled for today has been canceled.
Contact the Vermilion County Board office at 217-554-6000 with any questions.
DACC board to discuss tuition
The Danville Area Community College board of trustees will meet in regular session today at 5:30 p.m. in the DACC board room, Vermilion Hall, Room 302.
Among items on the agenda is discussion of a possible tuition increase.
INDIANA
Mobile clinic coming to Clinton
The lndiana Department of Health is hosting a free mobile testing and vaccination clinic as part of its ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Feb. 2, to Saturday, Feb. 5, noon to 8 p.m.
The clinic will take place in the Clinton, Indiana, Community Center, 301 S. Main St.
Register online by visiting ourshot.in.gov or call 211 (866-211-9966) and a representative will schedule an appointment for you from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted
