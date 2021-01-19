DANVILLE
Foundation has granted more than $2M in 10 years
The Iroquois Federal Foundation has awarded over $2.18 million since its founding in 2011 to 501(c)3 organizations in the Illinois counties of Champaign, Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion and in the Osage Beach, Missouri, area.
The Foundation has identified five areas that it emphasizes in support: Affordable housing, education, health and human services, youth programs and general community improvement. Grant applicants must demonstrate Section 501(c)3 status and relevance to the Foundation’s areas of giving.
Questions about grant applications or other information can be directed to Rhonda Pence, 201 E. Cherry Street, Watseka IL 60970 or 815-432-2476. The grant applications are also available at www.iroquoisfed.com under the title Iroquois Federal Foundation.
DACC Corporate Education offering Coffee Talks: Command of COVID for Leaders
Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is offering Coffee Talks: Command of COVID for Leaders. A Mastermind Series for leaders fatigued by the demands COVID has on business. This mastermind is meant for leaders looking to pivot from crisis management to COVID Command.
• Wed., Feb. 17: COVID Communication — communicating constantly changing regulations and policies. Keeping communication clear and concise.
• Wed., Feb. 24: Leadership Stamina during endless regulations — strategies for leading through COVID and limiting distractions.
• Wed., Mar. 3: Employee Engagement while 6’ apart - Keep employees connected, ward off isolation with remote teammates and keep your team engaged.
• Wed., Mar. 10: Motivating virtual teams — creative solutions for remote teamwork.
The series is led by Annie Monyok. Get local, industry experience advice from fellow peers feeling the same COVID pressures as you.
Coffee Talks will be held from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Mad Goat Coffee, 701 S. Gilbert, Danville.
Cost is $149 per person for the series. To register: Email bwoodworth@dacc.edu or call 217-443-8779.
HOOPESTON
Library to reopen to public
Effective Monday, Jan. 25, Hoopeston Public Library will reopen to the public for services. Operating hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The director asks that masks be worn inside the building at all times for the safety of patrons and staff. Public access computers and reading areas will be open for 30 minute use with masks and social distancing required.
Hand sanitizer is available at all entrances and exits and patrons are asked to utilize this service when entering and exiting the building. Seating areas, computers, hand rails, door handles and restrooms will be disinfected daily. All returned materials will be under a 3-day quarantine.
No in-person programs or meeting space will be available. The children’s room is open but play areas will remain closed. Curbside pickup and drop-off of materials will still be available for those patrons who prefer this option.
