Vaccine clinic set for Tuesday
Liberty Village announced there will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Hawthorne Inn on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Hawthorne Inn is located at 3222 Independence Drive.
The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to the public.
Vaccine types available are adult Pfizer/Moderna/J&J and booster shots.
Finance committee set to meet today
The Vermilion County Special Finance and Personnel Committee will meet today at 5 p.m. in the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., second floor.
Items of the agenda include a salary discussion.
An executive (closed) session is also scheduled. Items on that agenda include personnel matters, litigation and collective negotiations.
County health committee meeting canceled
The Vermilion County Health and Education Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday January 20th has been canceled.
Please contact the County Board office @ 217-554-6000 with any questions or concerns you may have.
Board sets special public meeting
The Southeast Fountain School Corp. board of trustees will conduct a special public meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, at the Administration Building on U.S. 136 in Veedersburg.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss personnel.
