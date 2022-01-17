City Council meets virtually tonight
The Danville City Council will meet in regular session by teleconference at 6 p.m. today.
Committee appointments are on the agenda, as are public works committee reports.
D118 board meets Wednesday
The Danville Community Consolidated School District 118 board will meet Wednesday at the Fields Administrative Service Center, 110 E. Williams St.
An closed executive meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the open meeting at 6:30 p.m.
The agenda is available via the Internet at the District 118 website, meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1734.
Special committee meeting is today
The Vermilion County Special Finance and Personnel Committee will meet today at 5 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St, second floor.
Several routine items will be on the agenda, followed by a closed executive session that will deal with a number of matters, including county property and collective bargaining.
ISP announces success of crime reporting system
The Illinois State Police has announced since becoming certified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on in 2021, over 300 law enforcement agencies have now converted to the new Illinois Uniform Crime Reporting Program’s National Incident Based Reporting System.
Illinois NIBRS captures details on each crime incident, as well as on separate offenses within the same incident, including information on victims, known offenders, relationship between victims and offenders, arrestees, property involved, and weapons used in all violent crimes.
The system can track crime trends, crime rates, arrests trends, and has interactive mapping capabilities to capture a total of 58 Index Crimes. The certification process spanned six months and involved 40 local law enforcement agencies.
