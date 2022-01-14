Lions Club will hear about PTSD
Jenny Lou Merrell, co-founder of Working Out PTSD, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’’s Banquet Hall, 409 East Main Street.
County cancels committee meeting
The Vermilion County Property Committee meeting scheduled for Monday has been cancelled.
Contact the County Board office, 217-554-6000, with any questions or concerns.
Library tries to navigate COVID
Hoopeston Public Library is working hard to stay open and keep patrons and staff safe during the area’s surge in COVID-19 cases.
In an effort to do so, some safety guidelines will now be enforced for visitors to the building.
Per the federal, state and county mandates, masks will be required for all persons in the building over the age of 2.
Computers, faxing and copy services are still available to the public. Computer use will be limited to 30 minutes.
Patrons are encouraged to make their visits as brief as possible to help limit contact with others. Social distancing should be observed at all times.
If COVID-19 conditions in the area worsen, the library will act to further protect patrons and staff.
Project will close lane of U.S. 41
The U.S. 41 bridge over Roaring Creek in Parke County, Indiana, will be closed to one lane on or after Feb. 1. Traffic will be controlled at the bridge with a temporary traffic signal. Beginning on or after Jan. 24, watch for flagging operations at the bridge to install the temporary traffic signal.
This bridge is located just south of the junction with Indiana 47. Work is scheduled to last through Oct. 31.
This project was awarded to Ragle Inc. for $2.5 million.
