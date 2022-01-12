Business After Hours cancels meeting
Business After Hours, scheduled to resume on Thursday at Workforce Enterprises, 3713 N. Vermilion St., Danville, has been canceled.
RSVP to Nicole Van Hyfte at Vermilion Advantage, nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com.
Conservation District cancels meeting
Vermilion County Conservation District President Doug Staske and Executive Director Jamie Pasquale have announced that, due to lack of business to transact, the board meeting set for Jan. 19 has been cancelled.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 16, 4:30 p.m., at Kennekuk County Park.
Facility study to be discussed at work session
The Southeast Fountain School Corp. Board of School Trustees will conduct a public work session at 5:30 on Wednesday, Jan. 19, to discuss a recently conducted facility study. An executive session will be held immediately after at 6 p.m. to discuss personnel and compensation.
Both meetings will be held at the Administrative Office Building in Veedersburg.
Indiana students eligible for college scholarships
Community Action Program, Inc. of Western Indiana is offering a scholarship in memory of Joan E. Cline to graduating seniors in the amount of $1,000 for each year they attend higher education up to a maximum of 4 years. The scholarship will be provided for four years or two years for Trade Association degrees through an accredited institution. The applicant must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours, or full-time equivalency, and maintain a 2.5 GPA. Preference will be given to low-moderate income families.
The scholarship is awarded to an applicant within the six-county service area, which includes Benton, Fountain, Montgomery, Parke, Vermillion, and Warren in Indiana.
Completed applications must be received by CAPWI by the close of business on March 1. The application is available on at www.capwi.org/about-us/joan-cline-memorial-scholarship. You may contact Julie Pettit at 765-793-4881 or via email at jpettit@capwi.org for additional information.
