City cancels January Preservation meeting
The regularly scheduled Danville Historic Preservation Commission meeting set for Thursday has been cancelled due to lack of voting items.
The next regular meeting of the commission is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Questions or concerns should be directed to Logan Cronk at 217-431-2286.
DATS Policy group meets virtually
The Danville Area Transportation Study (DATS) Policy Committee will meet Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
All city meetings have been switched back to remote meetings due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The meeting will be conducted virtually by Zoom.
The login info for the meeting is as follows:
us06web.zoom.us/j/85954449233?pwd=Q0pSUkVIRUpPbzlmcGxpaWgwUENQUT09; meeting ID: 859 5444 9233; passcode: 938370.
Lions Cub will hear from Hughes
Dave Hughes, with Mission K9 Warriors, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday, Jan. 13.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 East Main Street.
Business After Hours
resumes meetings
Business After Hours will resume on Thursday at Workforce Enterprises, 3713 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
The session will be from 5 to 7 p.m.
RSVP to Nicole Van Hyfte at Vermilion Advantage, nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com.
IDOT conducts rail safety study
The Illinois Department of Transportation is completing a Rail Needs Assessment Study. The purpose of the study is to identify rail improvements that are needed throughout the state.
In support of this study, IDOT is hosting a virtual public event to present information gathered throughout the study and provide information on the upcoming final report.
You can access the event at www.illinoisrailneeds.org/virtualevent2.
Southeast Fountain board to meet
Please be advised Southeast Fountain School Corporation Board of School Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Administrative Building, 744 E. U.S. Hwy 136 in Veedersburg.
A work session will be held at 5:30 p.m. prior to the regular meeting.
