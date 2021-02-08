Rep. Marron announces two appointments
State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) received two committee spokesperson appointments from House Republican Leader Jim Durkin in the 102nd Illinois General Assembly. Rep. Marron released the following statement:
“I want to thank Leader Durkin for appointing me Republican Spokesman for the Transportation: Regulation, Roads & Bridges and the newly created Police & Fire committees.
“I am excited to continue the important work as a member of the Transportation committee. The 104th District comprises of many agriculture and manufacturing businesses that have a vital need for transporting goods to market. As a fifth generation farmer and former Vermilion County Board Charmin, I understand what it takes to ensure Illinois roads move forward as efficiently and safe as possible.”
Marron also said in the statement that he intends to begin work on legislation in the newly formed Police and Fire committee this year. He said the recent lame duck session voted on police reform last month, and he wants to bring in all stakeholders to discuss the components found in the legislation.
“It is obviously time to find real solutions on police accountability,” Marron said. “But I don’t think we will find the answers until we collaborate and work together.”
Transportation Committee meets before County Board session
The Vermilion County Transportation Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. today prior to the Vermilion County Board meeting at 6 p.m.
Sign-in information for attending the Transportation meeting via ZOOM is as follows:
zoom.us/j/91498950306. The meeting ID is 914 9895 0306. The phone number is 312-626-6799.
DACC board workshop is Thursday
The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees will conduct a workshop for the board of trustees on Thursday 5 p.m. in the DACC Bremer Conference Center, Room 110.
If anyone would like to publicly comment, please send an email to kthurman@dacc.edu before 3 p.m. on Thursday. The comments will be read during public comment time at the board meeting.
A person may also call 1-866-906-9888 and enter 8580758# to participate in the meeting.
Craft kits available at public library
Free monthly craft kits are available for pickup at the Hoopeston Public Library.
There are crafts for the little ones to go along with weekly stories, plus a craft for all ages, plus making Valentine hot cocoa bombs.
Library officials say that supplies are limited, so act soon.
