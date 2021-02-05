DANVILLE
Commission set meet on Thursday
The Historic Preservation Commission of Danville will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday via conference call.
This will be a Zoom meeting and can joined at zoom.us/j/97757898345?pwd=NnpZbitmbGhBYmU2a1ZPYUxTbGZCQT09.
The meeting ID is 977 5789 8345. Passcode: 380167.
CAYUGA
Chicken dinner planned at Cayuga legion
The Cayuga American Legion Women's Auxiliary is planning a chicken dinner for Sunday, Feb. 20, from 4-7 p.m. Eastern time.
The dinner will feature fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans or corn, bread and butter, coffee/tea. Dessert will be extra. The price is $8 and $5 (12 and under),
Carry out will be available.
WESTVILLE
Materials ready for valentine program at library
The February "Be My Valentine" take-it-and-go packets for the children's program in the Westville Library District are now available for pickup.
There are activity pages, a craft, suggestions for activities to do at home and a special love bug treat. Supplies are limited so call the library at 217-267-3170 to reserve your packet.
