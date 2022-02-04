Public transit resumes Saturday
Transit officials announced Friday that after evaluating streets and general conditions, Danville Mass Transit will resume all regular service on Saturday.
Also beginning Saturday and continuing through Saturday, Feb. 12, all DMT buses will be free of charge. This includes all routes.
Officials said they appreciated everyone’s patience as they worked through issues related to winter storm.
Public Works Committee to meet
The City of Danville’s Public Works Committee will meet via teleconference on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
Among agenda items are reports on community relations, public transportation, the budget and a bid on installation of a reconditioned transit engine.
The committee will also be asked to approve a resolution setting the 2022 fee schedule for the Harrison Park Golf Course.
Vermilion County meetings rescheduled
The following meetings for Vermilion County have been rescheduled as follows:
Finance Committee Meeting — Rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m.
Transportation Committee Meeting — Rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. (prior to the County Board Meeting at 6 p.m.).
Vermilion County Board Meeting — Rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. (following the Transportation Committee Meeting).
All meetings will be at the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N, Vermilion St., second floor, Danville
Call the County Board office at 554-6000 with any questions.
