DANVILLE
Portion of Logan Avenue set for temporary closure
The City of Danville has announced that starting Friday there will be a temporary closure of Logan Avenue between Denmark Road and Winter Avenue. The temporary closure is for work associated with the Northwest Sanitary Sewer Service Area Reconstruction Project.
The closure will last through Monday.
During the closure, access to Denmark Road via Logan Avenue will be detoured using Swisher Avenue to Gilbert Street to Winter Avenue.
Motorists should use caution around the work zone and follow all detour signage.
Shortened hours this month at War Museum
The Vermilion County War Museum will be open this month with shortened hours: Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
Face masks are required along with social distancing for those visiting. Groups will be limited to eight people.
The museum hopes in March to return to normal hours, which are Tuesday-Friday from noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
RIDGE FARM
New Dollar General store opens its door
Dollar General has announced its store at 801 N. State St. in Ridge Farm is now open. Normal hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.
Dollar General stores provide area residents with a convenient store to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.
The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people.
