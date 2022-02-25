City commission meets Tuesday
The Danville Board of Fire and Police Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the mayor’s conference room at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building.
In addition to regular business, the commission will conduct a hearing on a police personnel issue in closed session. Specific employee discipline will be discussed.
When the commissioners return to open session, they will announce a proposed decision on the personnel issue and take a vote.
Also in closed session, commissioners will hear a mayor’s request for two probationary firefighters. Formal action will taken on the request in an open session following.
Concert on tap at St. James
Doc Ashton and the Root Canals will host a free concert Sunday at St. James United Methodist Church.
The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
McDonald’s employee celebrates 40 years
Don and Deanna Witzel of the Witzel Family McDonald’s would like to congratulate their employee Mark Hunsaker who will be celebrating his 40th anniversary as a McDonald’s employee on Monday, Feb. 28th. Mark began his career with McDonald’s at the South Gilbert location in 1982 and transferred to Georgetown in 2005 when the new restaurant opened.
Breakfast served in Catlin
The Catlin Masonic Lodge is hosting an all you can eat breakfast Saturday from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, pancakes, coffee and juice.
Cost will be a free will donation. Proceeds will go to support Catlin community activities.
For more information, call Jim at 217-474-9986.
