Volunteers help local fire victims
Red Cross volunteers responded to 3 home fires in Central Illinois from Feb. 14 through today. Volunteers responded to incidents in Danville, Urbana and Virginia.
During this past week, the American Red Cross provided assistance to 12 individuals, including 8 adults and 4 children with emergency financial assistance, food, relief items like toiletries, health and mental health services, and one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance.
If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, please call the Red Cross dispatch line: (877) 597-0747.
HRC re-sets next meeting for Monday
The City of Danville’s Human Relations Commission will meet at noon on Monday at City Hall.
This is the meeting that was rescheduled because of the holiday on Feb. 21.
If you have any questions, call 217-431-2280.
County committee meeting canceled
The Vermilion County Executive/Legislation Committee meeting scheduled for today has been cancelled.
Contact the County Board office at 217-554-6000 with any questions.
Library to host ‘chat’ with mayor
Concerned about something happening in Hoopeston? Mayor Jeff Wise wants to hear from you.
Beginning in March, Hoopeston Public Library will host the mayor each month for “City Chat”, an opportunity to ask questions or get information about city government.
The first session will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 5, in the library’s lower level meeting room. Wise stressed that this will not be a formal program, but simply an informal way for citizens to meet with him on anything relating to the city.
“I want to be accessible to Hoopeston residents and give them the chance to ask questions or share their concerns with me,” Wise said. “The library provides a casual and friendly setting to do so.”
Appointments are not necessary. Residents are invited to drop by any time during the hour. For more information, call the library at 217-283-6711.
