DANVILLE
Lacy on panel to discuss new justice reform law
Vermilion County State's Attorney Jaqueline Lacy will join a panel of experts on Monday to discuss Illinois' new criminal justice reform law.
The virtual panel discussion will be sponsored by the Center for Illinois Politics.
Also participating on the panel with Lacy will be Sen. Elgie R. Sims Jr., chief Senate sponsor of the new law; Kimberly Foxx, Cook County state's attorney; Robert Berlin, DuPage County state's attorney; Eric Rinehart, Lake County state's attorney; and David Olson, criminology professor and co-director of Loyola's Center for Criminal Justice Research, Policy and Practice.
The panel, titled "Criminal Justice Reform: Finding Solutions and Fairness in Illinois," will be moderated by Derrick Blakley, political reporter for WMAQ-TV and WBBM-TV.
The panel will be from 7-8:30 p.m. CST Monday. Register to attend at www.centerforilpolitics.org/events.
DACC board meets today
The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees will meet today at 5:30 p.m. in Vermilion Hall room 302 at the college.
If anyone would like to publicly comment at the meeting, please send an email to kthurman@dacc.edu before 3 p.m. today. The comments will be read during a public comment period at the meeting.
A person may also call 1-866-906-9888 and enter 8580758# to participate in the meeting.
