County committee meeting canceled
The Vermilion County Judicial and Rules Committee meeting scheduled for today has been canceled.
Please contact the County Board office at 217-554-6000 with any questions.
Donors needed for blood supply
Since issuing its first-ever blood crisis alert, severe winter weather has further complicated efforts to rebuild the Red Cross blood supply. So far in 2022, approximately 600 blood drives have been canceled across the country due to winter storms, forcing nearly 20,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.
potential donors are asked to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Village board plans to meet today
The monthly meeting of the Oakwood Village board of trustees was postponed on Monday in observance of President’s Day.
The meeting was rescheduled for today at 6:30 p.m. in the Village Hall.
In addition to normal monthly business, items on the agenda include a gaming ordinance, liquor ordinance amendment, village parking lot, freedom convoy, July 4th, park improvements and a storm sewer project.
There will be an executive session (closed to the public) following the meeting.
City native gets college degree
James Colleen of Hoopeston graduated with a degree in Interactive Media Game Design from Bradley University in the Fall 2021 Semester. Colleen was among 300 students who earned degrees.
Bradley University is a private school is located in Peoria.
