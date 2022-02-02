Library closed until Friday
The Danville Public Library closed its doors on Wednesday and today due to the threat of inclement weather.
The library plans to reopen Friday morning at 9 a.m. with curbside pickup and computer lab access.
Job fair Friday at Dawson
Dawson Logistics is conducting a job fair and open interviews on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Career opportunities include forklift operators and administrative positions.
To apply ofr Dawson jobs, visit Indeed.com and search Dawson Logistics, or call 217-689-2620. You can also email your resume to hr@dawson-team.com.
Dawson Logistics is located at 1813 E. Voorhees St. in Danville.
Snow route plan activated
City of Hoopeston has activated its emergency snow route plan to assist with traffic flow during and after the expected winter storm.
The snow routes will remain active and in place until the system passes.
All vehicles have to be off the snow routes or they will be towed from the streets.
Winter used book sale set
The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, are inviting book lovers of all kinds to check out the annual Winter Used Book Sale on Feb. 18-21.
Times are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., each day. The sale will take place in the Foley Room, located across the hall from Linden Leaf Gifts, inside of the Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
Categories of hardbacks and paperbacks include gardening, spirituality, Bibles, novels, history, children’s books, health and wellness books, crafting and more. Items are not pre-priced, but freewill donations are appreciated.
All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Sisters of Providence mission and ministries.
For more information, call 812-535-2947 or email lindenleafgifts@spsmw.org.
