Community Briefs
DANVILLE
Rep. Marron to hold press conference
Illinois State Rep. Mark Marron, R-Fithian, will conduct a press confernece at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Vermilion County Administration Building in Danville. He will be joined by the county treasurer and auditor.
Marron will discuss legislation he has introduced in the General Assembly that requires every county to secure an inspector general for investigating violations of an ordinance or resolution adopted concerning the State Officials and Employees Ethics Act.
Lions to host CRIS coordinator
Nicole Dowling, Senior Services Program Coordinator at CRIS Senior Services, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St., Danville.
CATLIN
Dinner March 4 at Catlin church
The Catlin United Methodist Church will host a roast beef dinner March 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Participants can grab their food for takeout at a free will donation, but there will not be a sit-down service at the event.
Masks will be required in the church.
GEORGETOWN
Cemetery to remove decorations March 15
Georgetown Cemetery staff will be removing all fall and winter decorations on Tuesday, March 15.
If you want to save any decoration it must be removed by Monday, March 14.
SPRINGFIELD
Secretary of State offices closed Monday
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed on Monday in observance of Presidents’ Day.
Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on today and reopen for business on Tuesday.
Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday and reopen for business on Tuesday.
Secretary White has extended all driver’s license and ID card and learner’s permit expiration dates to March 31. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.
Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, renewing license plate stickers or locating the nearest Driver Services facility.
VEEDERSBURG, IND.
School board to have closed meeting
The Southeast Fountain School Corp. board will conduct an executive session (closed to the public) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at the Administrative Office Building on U.S. 136 in Veedersburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.