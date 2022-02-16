Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Rain early...then windy with a period of snow in the afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Morning high of 40F with temps falling to near 25. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers before midnight. Becoming clear later. Low 2F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.