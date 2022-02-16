Retired teacher set meeting
The Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association will have its quarterly meeting on Friday, March 4, at 11 a.m. at the Boat Club in Danville.
This organization is open to all retired educators and support staff. Reservations are required prior to Monday, Feb. 28.
Contact Connie Damery at conniew3548@hotmail.com.
K of C carry-out breakfast Sunday
The Knights of Columbus organization is holding a take-out breakfast of pancakes, French toast and sausage on Sunday, Feb. 20th at the St. Paul Motsett Center, 106 W. Voorhees St., Danville. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. until noon. Cost is $5. All proceeds go to Schlarman Academy.
Grief support group formed
A grief recovery seminar and support group will meet at Grace Community Church in Tilton each week starting Feb. 24.
The meetings will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. each Thursday until May 19.
There is a $15 registration fee.
The church office can be reached at 217-446-7876 for any more information.
Spaghetti dinner set for Feb. 26
The Oakwood United Methodist Church will host a spaghetti dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.
Featured at this dinner will be coach Mac’s “The Works” spaghetti sauce.
The event will be a free will donation, and all proceeds will go to support the church’s Appalachia Service Project group, who travels to help families in need of home repairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.