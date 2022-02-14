Elks to sponsor children’s clinic
The Champaign-Urbana Elks 2497 and Danville Elks 332 Lodges in cooperation with the Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation will sponsor a free children’s orthopedic assessment clinic on Wednesday, March 9. The clinic is from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and is by appointment only.
To make an appointment call the Illinois Elks Children’s Care office at 1-800-272-0074 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are no charges for any services at this clinic.
The Elks will hold the clinic at the OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois Multi-Specialty Clinic at OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center, located at 1405 West Park St., Suite 306, Urbana. Dr. James McKechnie will be the clinician.
No medical referral is necessary for the clinic but physicians are welcome to refer patients to the clinic for a specific reason or second opinion. School nurses are welcome to refer children and families to the clinic.
Lions set to meet Thursday
The Danville Lions Club will be meeting at the War Museum at noon on Thursday.
Young Professionals Network to meet
The Young Professionals Network, a division of Vermilion Advantage, will meet for its first luncheon of the year at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Danville Boat Club.
Network members will hear a presentation from Tara Wright of the Survivor Resource Center, and also be updated about the upcoming class of Leadership Tomorrow Class 33.
Cost for attending will be $15 and there will be lunch offered. Attendees will be billed by Vermilion Advantage.
RSVP to Nicole Van Hyfte, nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com.
