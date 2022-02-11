DANVILLE
More grant funds awarded
Vermilion Advantage, along with the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Danville Area Community College, has announced two more recipients of the Back to Business Grant:
They are South Street Saloon and Portal Entertainment.
The state of Illinois program, funded by the federal American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA), is designed to help small businesses recover from COVID hardships.
For any questions, comments, or concerns, contact Nicole Van Hyfte at Vermilion Advantage, 217-442-6201 or nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com.
County board meets Tuesday
The Vermilion County Board will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., second floor.
There will be a Transportation Committee meeting prior to the County Board meeting.
To Join the meeting via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84812322537; meeting ID, 848 1232 2537
312 626 6799.
There will be a closed executive session at the end of the regular meeting agenda.
County committee meets on Monday
The Vermilion County Finance and Personnel Committee will meet Monday at 5 p.m. at the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., second floor.
Any questions, please contact the board office at 217-554-6000.
Festival chorus rehearsals set
The Vermilion Festival Chorus will be rehearsing Mondays at 7 p.m. for its April 24 concert, “Look At The World.”
Singers in all voice ranges are invited to join the group as it strives to “Unite the Community in Song.”
If you have questions, email director David Schroeder at bandguy59@comcast.net.
COVINGTON, IND.
School board meets Monday
The Covington Community School Corp. Board of Trustees will meet in regular session on Monday at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be at the Covington Elementary School Conference Room, 1110 7th Street, Covington.
There will be an executive session (closed to public) beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the same location.
