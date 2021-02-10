First-aid training offered at DACC
Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is offering Community First Aid/CPR/AED training. This course is designed to teach the skills of first aid, CPR for victims of all ages, use of an automated external defibrillator and relief of choking. Participants will receive a course completion card valid for two years from the American Heart Association.
The course will be Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the DACC Bremer Conference Center. Cost is $50 per person.
Topics of instruction include first-aid basics; medical emergencies; injury emergencies; environmental emergencies; adult and pediatric CPR; foreign-body airway obstruction (choking care); use of automated external defibrillator (AED) with CPR for adults and children.
To register, call Peggy Marruffo at 217-443-8777.
Library board, finance committee meets today
Danville Public Library’s Board of Trustees Finance Committee meets today at 3:45 p.m. via Zoom. The full Board of Trustees meeting follows at 4 p.m.
Monday Human Relations meeting canceled
The Human Relations Commission for the City of Danville has canceled its meeting scheduled for Monday.
Conservation board cancels meeting
Vermilion County Conservation District officials have announced that the Feb. 17, 2021, meeting of the VCCD Board of Trustees has been cancelled.
