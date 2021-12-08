Kickapoo friends meeting rescheduled
The Friends of the Kickapoo Rail Trail meeting scheduled for today has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. This public meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, 6:30 p.m. at a location to be announced.
If you have any questions, please contact Lara Danzl, Vermilion County Conservation District, at 217-442-12692 or ldanzyl@vccd.org.
Culver’s partners with Fury Baseball
On 12/15/2021, Culver’s of Danville, located at 3210 N. Vermilion St., will donate a portion of its sales to raise funds for Fury Baseball on Dec. 15 between 5-8 p.m.
“We’re proud to call Danville home and doing our part to help just feels right,” said Jeff Eddy. “We strive to make a difference in the community we share with so many others, and working with Fury Baseball allows us to help support individuals and families in our area.”
Chorus will perform at Lions Club gathering
The BHRA Chorus will perform for the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday, Dec. 16. The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St., Danville. An item about the event published on Tuesday contained the incorrect date.
DACC special board meeting on Monday
The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees will conduct a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. in the DACC Mary Miller Center, Room 300.
The meeting is being held to conduct the self-evaluation of the Board of Trustees and the annual evaluation of the college president.
