ISP makes progress on FOID backlog
After implementation of a streamlined process for FOID renewals and the hiring of additional Firearms Eligibility Analyst Trainees, the Illinois State Police has announced progress in the processing of FOID renewals.
The ISP Firearms Services Bureau is currently processing FOID renewal applications in 38 calendar days. Statutory mandate requires FOID renewal applications to be processed within 60 business days. The FOID renewal backlog reached 138,722 in November 2020, 28,648 in September 2021, and is currently down to 7,800.
“The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau is committed to a firearms background check system focused on safety, not bureaucracy. We want to make it easy on the good guys and hard on the bad guys. We continue to improve our workflow and these updated numbers show we are definitely headed in the right direction” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.
Chorus will perform at Lions Club gathering
The BHRA Chorus will perform for the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday. The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St., Danville.
Register now for DACC winter term and spring classes
Danville Area Community College has winter term online classes that run Dec. 20, 2021-Jan. 7, 2022. In three weeks, you can complete a course from the comforts of home. Choose your winter term class: Art Appreciation, U.S. History to 1865, Survey of Statistics, Non-Western Comparative Government, and Intro to Psychology.
Online learning orientation is required for all first-time online learners.
Spring classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Check out DACC’s website at www.dacc.edu/schedules/ for complete information on classes.
Schedule an appointment now online with your advisor at www.dacc.edu/aac or call 217-443-8750. Appointments can be held over the phone, via email, Zoom or face-to-face.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.