Family show ‘Big’ on screen Saturday
Residents are invited to gather their families and head to the Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville this weekend to catch the 1988 comedy “Big” starring young Tom Hanks.
This classic film is sure to bring the Fischer to life with laughter.
There will one show only on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Donations will be collected at the door for admission.
Officer promotion ceremony is TuesdayOn Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 9 a.m., Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. conduct a city police department promotion ceremony for Probationary Police Officer Hailey Aukerman.
The ceremony will take place in the City Council Chambers in the lower level of the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St., Danville.
Due to the current virus surge city officials are asking for people to maintain social distances. Although many people usually attend such ceremonies, these conditions require modifications. Attendees are asked to wear masks.
Probationary officers to be sworn in Jan. 12On Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at 9 a.m., Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. will conduct a swearing-in ceremony for Jared Evans, Connor Lomax, Day’Len Davis-Williams and Ayden Lamar as probationary police officers for the city’s police department. The ceremony will take place in the City Council Chambers in the lower level of the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 West Main Street, Danville.
They will attend the Police Academy starting on Jan. 17.
Due to the current virus surge city officials are asking for people to maintain social distances. Although many people usually attend swearing-in ceremonies, these conditions require modifications. Attendees are asked to wear masks.
County meeting re-set for Jan. 10The Finance and Personnel Committee meeting of the Vermilion County Board that was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, has been rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at 5 p.m. at Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., Danville), second floor.
If you have questions, contact the County Board office at (217) 554-6000.
