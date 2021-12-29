Library closed rest of this week
The Danville Public Library will be closed today through Saturday, New Year’s Day.
The library plans to resume regular operating hours on Monday.
The library closed early on Tuesday after a library staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The library was disinfected by Newton’s Cleaning & Restoration.
The decision to close for the rest of the week beginning on Wednesday was made due to the unplanned absence of a number of employees who are waiting for COVID-19 test results as well as non-COVID related reasons.
The Library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. Normal hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library website www.danvillepubliclibrary.org.
Police-fire commission to meet Jan. 4
The Danville Board of Fire and Police Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, in the Mayor’s Conference Room at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main Street.
Police and fire department officials will deliver reports to the commission, and routine matters will be handled. The commission will also be reviewing the need for a board secretary.
